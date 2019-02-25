Life’s too short to ride busy roads

Or let us suggest...
New Friday 10 January
cycle.travel’s coverage takes a further leap forward today with mapping and route-planning for Australia and New Zealand. We’re delighted to bring the world’s best bike route-planning to the Southern Hemisphere…
25 Feb 2019
Since launching cycle.travel in 2013, we’re delighted to have become the route-planner of choice for thousands of bike tourers, recreational riders and city commuters. But our number one requested feature…
19 Nov 2018 · 2
You can now use cycle.travel to plan a route anywhere in Europe – from the Adriatic to the Baltic and beyond. We’ve expanded our map and route-planner to include Eastern Europe…
18 Sep 2018 · 1
No, we’re not suggesting the use of performance-enhancing substances (apart from cake), but when you absolutely have to take that shortcut… When you’re planning a route with cycle.travel, sometimes…
23 Apr 2016 · 13
Today cycle.travel’s route-planner gets the biggest single improvement since it launched – a new feature we call Smart Turns. cycle.travel now casts a forensic eye over every turn…
17 Feb 2016
Researcher Alexandros Nikitas, from the University of Huddersfield, makes a convincing case for the growth of urban bike hire schemes across the world – saying “they are seen to complement the city’s public transport services, and give the city a more human-friendly feel”. His research also suggests that such schemes are effective in promoting cycling to motorists. Via theconversation.com. Link »
24 Jan 2016
Cycling forums are forever full of “what bike should I choose for my epic trip?” questions. It’s a fair bet that no-one has ever answered “a New York hire Citibike”. But that’s what Jeffrey Tanenhaus chose for his trans-American. Yes, he could have got a better bike for the $1,200 fine levied for late return. That’s kinda not the point… Via theguardian.com. Link »
22 Jan 2016
Here’s a lovely little idea: a free-for-all bike repair station and information centre in Bellingham, WA. It’s been erected by a local building company on a busy street simply because “we want to support bike riders and pedestrians”. More please!
21 Jan 2016
Riding from North to South Africa is an amazing achievement today. In the early 1930s it was almost unthinkable. Kazimierz Nowak did it, not once but twice. The Adventure Journal uncovers the tale of this “unequivocal badass”. Via adventure-journal.com. Link »
21 Jan 2016 · London
Andrew Gilligan, the Mayor of London’s cycling commissioner, is drawing up a list of new superhighways he wants to see constructed after Boris Johnson’s term comes to a close. The “legacy plan” includes a new segregated route along Westminster Bridge Road. Via london-se1.co.uk. Link »
21 Jan 2016
The advance of the ‘Idaho Stop’ has come to a, well, stop in San Francisco. Mayor Ed Lee has vetoed proposals to introduce the practice, where cyclists are allowed to roll through ‘Stop’ signs – treating them as ‘Give Way’/‘Yield’ – and also to turn right on a red light. The SF Bicycle Coalition says the veto is “a major step away from [his] promise to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries”. Via sfist.com. Link »
22 Mar 2016 · 2
The Rhone Cycle Route, a 1,100km tour beside the river through Switzerland and France, has been anointed as the newest member of the EuroVelo route network. The designation as EuroVelo route…
17 Feb 2016
Traffic signals in Austin, Texas, are to respond to approaching cyclists by staying green for longer. An innovation being piloted by the city will encourage cyclists to use a dedicated…
23 Jan 2016
The John Wayne Pioneer Trail, the longest rail-trail in the US at 300 miles, has escaped closure at the hands of hostile Washington state lawmakers. Two Republican members of the Washington…
22 Jan 2016 · 1
A new 750-mile round-the-island cycle route is spearheading Taiwan’s efforts to become a “cycling paradise”. The ambition is that of no less than Prime Minister Mao Chi-kuo. Taiwan is already a leading country…
21 Jan 2016 · Nottingham · Derby · 3
The 450-metre Bennerley Viaduct, one of the most impressive disused structures to survive from Britain’s railway age, could become a new cycleway if a Lottery bid succeeds. Cycling charity Sustrans has been…
26 Aug 2015
Japan is the latest country to establish a network of bike touring routes. Roads selected for the Japanese national cycle network will have low traffic numbers, bike rental facilities, and a…
