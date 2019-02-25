Route GuidesRoutes City GuidesCities Map My
🇫🇷 Avenue Verte France
La Loire à Vélo
La Vélo Francette
Via Fluvia
🇬🇧 Avenue Verte UK
Bay Cycle Way
C2C
Celtic Trail
Coast & Castles
Cornish Way
Cotswold Line
Cycle across the Beacons
Devon C2C
East Midlands Cycleway
Easy East Coaster
Hadrian's Cycleway
Hebridean Way
Kennet & Avon
Lon Cambria
London to Brighton
Lon Las Cymru
Lon Teifi
Mercian Way
North Wales Coast
Oxford to Birmingham
Oxford to Cambridge
Pennine Cycleway
Radnor Ring
Six Castles Cycleway
Thames Valley
Tour de Yorkshire
Way of the Roses
West Country Way
🇳🇿 West Coast Wilderness Trail
• Bikes on trains
• Canal cycling
• Full list
Birmingham
Bristol
Cambridge
London
Oxford
Swindon
Worcester
York
• Full list
• Add your city

Life’s too short to ride busy roads

Find the best route on quiet lanes and cycleways

Starting from:
Know where you're going? Cycling to:

Or let us suggest...

...or go straight to the map

 

Edit your accommodation details »

 

New! Get a custom PDF bike map Download now »

 

#bikeovernights Find your own:

 

Cycling stories

Today's hot topics

We’re now in Australia and New Zealand too

New Friday 10 January

cycle.travel’s coverage takes a further leap forward today with mapping and route-planning for Australia and New Zealand. We’re delighted to bring the world’s best bike route-planning to the Southern Hemisphere…

Stick to tarmac with our new routing option

25 Feb 2019

Since launching cycle.travel in 2013, we’re delighted to have become the route-planner of choice for thousands of bike tourers, recreational riders and city commuters. But our number one requested feature…

cycle.travel expands to Scandinavia and Eastern Europe

19 Nov 2018 · 2

You can now use cycle.travel to plan a route anywhere in Europe – from the Adriatic to the Baltic and beyond. We’ve expanded our map and route-planner to include Eastern Europe…

Make like Lance Armstrong with our new 'go direct' option

18 Sep 2018 · 1

No, we’re not suggesting the use of performance-enhancing substances (apart from cake), but when you absolutely have to take that shortcut… When you’re planning a route with cycle.travel, sometimes…

Smart Turns – new on cycle.travel's route-planner

23 Apr 2016 · 13

Today cycle.travel’s route-planner gets the biggest single improvement since it launched – a new feature we call Smart Turns. cycle.travel now casts a forensic eye over every turn…

bike buzz city cycling and travel tales

17 Feb 2016

Why cities love bike hire schemes

Researcher Alexandros Nikitas, from the University of Huddersfield, makes a convincing case for the growth of urban bike hire schemes across the world – saying “they are seen to complement the city’s public transport services, and give the city a more human-friendly feel”. His research also suggests that such schemes are effective in promoting cycling to motorists. Via theconversation.com. Link »

24 Jan 2016

Coast-to-coast across America... on a hire bike

Cycling forums are forever full of “what bike should I choose for my epic trip?” questions. It’s a fair bet that no-one has ever answered “a New York hire Citibike”. But that’s what Jeffrey Tanenhaus chose for his trans-American. Yes, he could have got a better bike for the $1,200 fine levied for late return. That’s kinda not the point… Via theguardian.com. Link »

22 Jan 2016

Community bike station in Washington

Here’s a lovely little idea: a free-for-all bike repair station and information centre in Bellingham, WA. It’s been erected by a local building company on a busy street simply because “we want to support bike riders and pedestrians”. More please!

21 Jan 2016

The badass who cycled 1930s Africa

Riding from North to South Africa is an amazing achievement today. In the early 1930s it was almost unthinkable.  Kazimierz Nowak did it, not once but twice. The Adventure Journal uncovers the tale of this “unequivocal badass”. Via adventure-journal.com. Link »

21 Jan 2016 · London

Boris's bike advisor calls for new routes

Andrew Gilligan, the Mayor of London’s cycling commissioner, is drawing up a list of new superhighways he wants to see constructed after Boris Johnson’s term comes to a close. The “legacy plan” includes a new segregated route along Westminster Bridge Road. Via london-se1.co.uk. Link »

21 Jan 2016

San Francisco mayor vetoes stop law

The advance of the ‘Idaho Stop’ has come to a, well, stop in San Francisco. Mayor Ed Lee has vetoed proposals to introduce the practice, where cyclists are allowed to roll through ‘Stop’ signs – treating them as ‘Give Way’/‘Yield’ – and also to turn right on a red light. The SF Bicycle Coalition says the veto is “a major step away from [his] promise to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries”. Via sfist.com. Link »

All this week’s buzz »

River Rhone becomes latest Euro route

22 Mar 2016 · 2

The Rhone Cycle Route, a 1,100km tour beside the river through Switzerland and France, has been anointed as the newest member of the EuroVelo route network. The designation as EuroVelo route…

Coming soon: red lights that turn green for bikes

17 Feb 2016

Traffic signals in Austin, Texas, are to respond to approaching cyclists by staying green for longer. An innovation being piloted by the city will encourage cyclists to use a dedicated…

America’s longest rail trail escapes the axe

23 Jan 2016

The John Wayne Pioneer Trail, the longest rail-trail in the US at 300 miles, has escaped closure at the hands of hostile Washington state lawmakers. Two Republican members of the Washington…

Taiwan aims to be “paradise” for bike tourists

22 Jan 2016 · 1

A new 750-mile round-the-island cycle route is spearheading Taiwan’s efforts to become a “cycling paradise”. The ambition is that of no less than Prime Minister Mao Chi-kuo. Taiwan is already a leading country…

Colossal Nottinghamshire viaduct could become cycleway

21 Jan 2016 · Nottingham · Derby · 3

The 450-metre Bennerley Viaduct, one of the most impressive disused structures to survive from Britain’s railway age, could become a new cycleway if a Lottery bid succeeds. Cycling charity Sustrans has been…

Japan to get its own National Cycle Network

26 Aug 2015

Japan is the latest country to establish a network of bike touring routes. Roads selected for the Japanese national cycle network will have low traffic numbers, bike rental facilities, and a…

Explore more
More news · Forums · Journeys · Travelogues · Cities · Cycle routes