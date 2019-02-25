Life’s too short to ride busy roads

Here’s a lovely little idea: a free-for-all bike repair station and information centre in Bellingham, WA. It’s been erected by a local building company on a busy street simply because “we want to support bike riders and pedestrians”. More please!

Cycling forums are forever full of “what bike should I choose for my epic trip?” questions. It’s a fair bet that no-one has ever answered “a New York hire Citibike”. But that’s what Jeffrey Tanenhaus chose for his trans-American. Yes, he could have got a better bike for the $1,200 fine levied for late return. That’s kinda not the point… Via theguardian.com. Link »

Researcher Alexandros Nikitas, from the University of Huddersfield, makes a convincing case for the growth of urban bike hire schemes across the world – saying “they are seen to complement the city’s public transport services, and give the city a more human-friendly feel”. His research also suggests that such schemes are effective in promoting cycling to motorists. Via theconversation.com. Link »

The badass who cycled 1930s Africa Riding from North to South Africa is an amazing achievement today. In the early 1930s it was almost unthinkable. Kazimierz Nowak did it, not once but twice. The Adventure Journal uncovers the tale of this “unequivocal badass”. Via adventure-journal.com. Link »

Boris's bike advisor calls for new routes Andrew Gilligan, the Mayor of London’s cycling commissioner, is drawing up a list of new superhighways he wants to see constructed after Boris Johnson’s term comes to a close. The “legacy plan” includes a new segregated route along Westminster Bridge Road. Via london-se1.co.uk. Link »